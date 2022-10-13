NDC needs perfect political strategy to win election 2024 – Communicator 

By Godfred A. Polkuu

Bolgatanga, Oct 13, GNA – The National Democratic Congress (NDC) needs to perfect its strategy to win the 2024 elections, Mr Sunday Casper Kampoli, a Deputy Communications Officer of the party, Upper East Region, has said.

He said the ruling New Patriotic Party was determined to win power at all costs despite its “underwhelming performance in office.”

“I, therefore, entreat you to give me your mandate to build and lead a robust, strategic and purposeful political communications outfit to help make the Agenda 15/15 a reality,” he said.

The “Agenda 15/15” was a target set by the regional branch of the NDC in the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections to win all 15 parliamentary seats in the Upper East Region. Currently, it has 14 out of the 15 seats.

Mr Kampoli said this in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga to declare his intention to contest as the substantive Regional Communications Officer of the NDC.

He said after several months of thorough and wide consultations within the region and across the country, he decided to pick the form to contest the position.

“Comrades, for the past four years that I have served you in the capacity as your Deputy Communications Officer, I have led an army of communicators across the 15 constituencies to project the NDC and its superior record in the Upper East Region.”

Mr Kampoli said he effectively communicated the “life-changing policies” in the NDC Manifesto to the people, which “contributed to the impressive performance in the 2020 elections, winning 14 seats out of the 15 parliamentary seats in the region.”

He said through a weekly panelling of communicators, he built a regional communications bureau with membership across all 15 constituencies.

“My team of committed and eloquent communicators was always at hand to expose the ineptitude and corruption going on in the country,” he said.

Under the leadership and tutelage of Sammy Gyamfi (Esq,) the NDC National Communications Officer, he (Kampoli) had the privilege of participating in several political communications workshops and seminars to build his capacity for the position, he said.

