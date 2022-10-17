More than 4, 000 candidates write BECE in Tema Metro

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, Oct. 17, GNA – A total of 4,146 final-year pupils of basic schools in the Tema Metropolis on Monday joined their mates nationwide to sit for the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The total, which comprised of 2,002 boys, and 2,144 girls showed an increase of 2.2 per cent over the 4,034 that sat for the exams in 2021.

Statistics available to the Ghana News Agency from the Tema Metro office of the Ghana Education Office indicated that 2,574 comprised of 1232 boys and 1,342 girls registered for the examinations at the Tema East constituency.

The Tema Central constituency saw the registration of 770 boys and 802 girls totaling 1,572 candidates in the area.

A total of 13 centres are being used for the examination out of which Tema East has seven and Tema Central has six.

To ensure an incident-free examination, 16 Police personnel, and 13 nurses have been deployed to the various centres, while 13 Ghana Education Service officers have been deployed to monitor.

Madam Bernice Ofori, Tema Metropolitan Director of Education wished all candidates within the metropolis well in their examination while indicating that all necessary plans had been put in place to ensure its success in the area.

The one-week BECE commenced nationwide on Monday, October 17, 2022, and is expected to end on Friday, October 21.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

