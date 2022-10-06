Live2Lead Leadership Conference slated for Friday October 7 

Accra, Oct. 6, GNA – The Centre for Transformational Leadership in Africa, the YAW PERBI Team and SJA Consult, all certified John Maxwell Coaches and Trainers, will host the Live2Lead Leadership conference in Accra on Friday October 7, 2022.

Live2Lead is an annual leadership conference organised by the John Maxwell Team in Atlanta, USA and broadcast globally.

A statement issued in Accra by the organisers said the need for good leadership was a global phenomenon and good leadership was critical for Ghana because, “everything rises and falls on leadership. “

The theme for this year’s conference is: “Leading with Integrity for the Common Good.”

It said good leadership differentiated prospering nations from those that were not, the reason for which leadership must be everyone’s business.

The statement said as a nation, Ghana needed to be intentional about raising and grooming leaders with integrity of heart, strength of character and unquestionable competence to form a critical mass for selfless nation building that benefited the larger society.

It said, “living in the world today, you will agree that the need for a critical mass of leaders with character, competence and compassion has become an urgent need and Live2Lead has chosen to respond to this call.”

Keynote speakers include Dr. John C. Maxwell, Leadership Expert & New York Times Best-Selling Author, and Dr. Patrick Awuah, President of Ashesi University & Entrepreneur.

Other speakers and panelists are Eric Thomas, Author, Speaker, Consultant & Pastor, Patrick Lencioni, Founder and President, The Table Group, Dr. Tim Elmore, CEO and Founder of Growing Leaders & Best-selling Author and Doris Goodwin, Presidential Historian & Prize-winning Author.

The rest are Madam Patricia Obo-Nai, CEO, Vodafone Ghana, Uncle Ebo Whyte, Renowned Playwright, Madam Gwenyth Gyima Addo, Business Coach and Madam Kathleen Addy, Chairperson, National Commission for Civic Education.

Other participating individuals are professors, lecturers, teachers, students, managers of NGOs, and anybody interested in living their dreams and making a difference in the world.

It said the leader development experience had over the past eight years helped to shift paradigms and shaped mindsets of participants as they always left with practical tools and key takeaways.

The statement said leaders that led with integrity was an absolute need for Ghana because the society was bedeviled with many challenges on every front.

“It is, therefore, important that we raise and train leaders across generations to serve our country well, both in the private and public sectors,” it added.

The statement said with the line-up of speakers, who were trail blazers in their niches, John Maxwell and the various high calibre speakers would teach relevant and applicable leadership tools to equip participants with new perspectives and renewed energy to live and lead differently.

GNA

