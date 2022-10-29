Kweku Darlington drops new Afrobeat jam “Osama” 

Accra, Oct. 29, GNA – Rising Ghanaian music artiste, Kweku Darlington, has dropped another groundbreaking solo single titled “Osama”.

The rapper, singer, and songwriter, in his new self-produced music, explores a whole different Afrobeat vibe with some catchy hooks and rap prowess.

The new single “Osama” is laced with tender guitar and tickles of piano keys, all mixed with a jamming drum tone that brings in the warmth music lovers would desire.

Speaking about his new single, Kweku Darlington said: “I continue to explore my versatility in music, and I know my fans will enjoy this whole new vibe from me. Music lovers should get their dancing shoes and hit the dance floor with this new jam.”

“Your sugar got me feeling like aah, enemies we be killing them kpa, Carry your love from Abuja to Kumasi body. Your body you dey carry so fire.

“What a bombshell with no drama, and anytime you see trouble, I will be coming like Osama,” some excerpts of the chilling and charming lyrics of the new jam.

Kweku Darlington, who has emerged as a top rap act in recent months, has received numerous commendations from music legends, including Okyeame Kwame and Reggie Rockstone.

The “Sika Aba Fie” hitmaker has made progress in his music career, dropping back-to-back hits including “Sika Kankan”, “Baabi Awu”, “Go Slow” and “Onipa”.

Audio of new song: https://youtu.be/6P79Mxfu4SE

GNA

