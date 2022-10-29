Award-winning Gospel musician Minister Yvonne drops her debut “Faith” album 

Accra, Oct. 28, GNA – UK-based Ghanaian gospel singer and leader of YAT Ministries, Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah, affectionately called Minister Yvonne, has finally debuted her first studio album titled “Faith”.

The highly anticipated album is a well-curated masterpiece that would showcase the songstress’ versatility as she expands her tentacles into the gospel music genre.

The 2021 Ghana Music Awards UK Gospel Artiste of the Year describes the project as a glorious and holy spirit-filled project.

“All the songs on the album have meaningful attributions consisting of delightful rhythmic patterns, heedfully sculpted sounds that breathe grace into believers.

“The songs communicate in a way you will genuinely grasp and ascertain,” Minister Yvonne said.

The singer and composer was optimistic that everyone would have a candid, authentic, and pensive engagement with the album.

When asked about how she was able to combine her work in the British Army as an HR Specialist with doing music, Minister Yvonne said: “My strength comes from the Lord, and I am super confident in Jesus Christ that He will see me through and assist me to triumph over all difficulties that would hinder me from discharging His work.”

Minister Yvonne’s works have been featured on BBC and other major networks in the United Kingdom, which has granted her the mileage and aspirations to even become the Gospel Artiste of the Year at the 2021 Ghana Music Awards UK.

The “Faith” album comprises of eight tracks with two extra instrumentals, while two outstanding engineers were recruited to build up the songs on the album.

The “Give Me Rest” single was produced in Ghana by Emmanuel Akwesi Boateng [Mblaqque] of UBBS Rhythmz, while ‘Shidaa ft MOG, “Besuka,” “Abundance Of Grace,” “Conqueror,” “Hyebre Sesafo”, “Unchangeable God” and “Heal The Land” was engineered in Scotland by Samuel Ababio of X-Tee Muzik Lab.

The album is available on all digital stores.

