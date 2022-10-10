Kadjebi DCE inaugurates Ahamansu E.P Primary School block 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Ahamansu (O/R), Oct 10, GNA-Mr. Wilson Kwami Agbanyo, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Kadjebi in the Oti Region, has inaugurated a three-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities for the Ahamansu Evangelical Presbyterian Primary School.

He said the Assembly was committed to improving the socio-economic wellbeing of the people through the continued provision of basic social services and the promotion of sustainable resource development.

Mr Agbanyo said the provision of the facility would ensure a firm footing in developing the district’s human resources to enhance living standards among families.

The DCE said over 60 per cent of the Assembly’s annual budget went into the provision of social services, with a commitment to education high on the agenda.

He said the project would provide space to accommodate more pupils and provide a decent work environment for teachers to improve teaching and learning.

He said the Assembly had earlier distributed 750 dual desks and that 600 more would be provided to improve the standard of education.

Mr Agbanyo however, bemoaned the continued deficient performance of candidates in the Basic Education Certificates Examination (BECE) in the district.

He said the Assembly’s four-year Strategic Plan towards achieving a 50 per cent pass rate in BECE with 39 per cent baseline performance was not attained.

He thus appealed to all stakeholders in the education sector to help raise the standard of education through effective teaching and learning, monitoring and supervision, and the effective role of School Management Committees and Parent Teacher Associations.

Mr Seth Seyram Deh, the District Director of Education, said education thrived on good infrastructure and pledged to use the edifice judiciously to improve educational delivery and reliable results.

He advised parents and guardians to invest in their children’s education for better outcomes as they ought to provide their wards with their school needs such as uniforms, shoes, books and other learning materials since the Government could not do everything for them.

Nana Okodom Amaniampong II, Nifahene of Ahamansu Traditional Area, thanked the District Assembly for the structure and called on his subjects to show interest in the education of their children because their education was a right and not a privilege.

“If you think education is not good, then try ignorance,” he said.

He also appealed to the District Assembly to provide the school with water and desks for pupils and teachers to use.

The project was funded by the District Performance Assessment Tool.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

