Internal Auditors advised against prejudices 

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Effia(WR), Oct. 18, GNA – Internal Auditors have been called upon to undertake their internal audit function meticulously to ensure judicious use of public funds at the various District Assemblies.

They have also been encouraged to do their work devoid of prejudices against any office or officers which may result in blurred judgement and auditing.

Mr. Benjamin Sowah Adjetey, the Director, Technical and Monitoring at the Internal Audit Agency advised participants during a two-day workshop in Takoradi in the Western Region.

The training was in accordance with Section 83(4) of the Public Financial Management Act to prepare an annual Risk based audit work plan of activities required to be performed in the fiscal year.

It would therefore equip staff of the agency with the requisite skills to prepare and submit the workplan that met the agency’s standard procedures.

The Agency hoped to reduce irregularities associated with the management of public funds.

Mr. Adjetey noted that if relational problems within organisations clad the judgement of internal auditors, it would affect the risk plan and overall performance indicators, hence the need to do the right things.

Dr Eric Oduro Osae, the Director General of the Agency whose speech was read on his behalf said the government was working to convert the Agency into a service to enhance independence and objectivity.

He urged them to keep up with professionalism, competence, integrity, and confidentiality, adding that failure to adhere to these principles could result in imprisonment.

Dr. Osae advised the participants to take the learning sessions seriously and transfer the knowledge to other staff to improve their work.

