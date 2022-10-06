“In His presence”, a transforming life book launched

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, Oct 06, GNA – A Christian book that professes impartation, information and transforming the lives of readers, has been launched in Accra on Wednesday.

Music dubbed: “While I Wait”, an Expanded (EP) Album of a recently launched album by the author, which presents a strong message for Christians across the globe was also premiered.

The book, titled: “In His Presence”, authored by Mr Ken Blege explained an exposition of his song, which interprets the messages that each line carries and the inspiration behind the messages.

The 50-page book is carved out of the song “In His Presence.” A song that simply highlights the thoughts of praise running through a soul hungry for the presence of the Almighty.

The ensuing chapters throw light on the awesomeness of God in every phase with the hope that readers would gain a better understanding and develop a deeper desire to go before the throne of grace with testimonies and worship.

It also emphasised that the chapters would allow one to share in the writer’s experience of the giver of life and ruler of the heart.

Further, the book explained the author’s expression of how he perceived the creator of the universe Christians call their temporal home…” that He is omnipotent and omnipresent, and that His ways are unarguable…”

The book launch attracted Pastor Ebenezer Ocran, Head Pastor International Central Gospel Church, New Life Temple; Reverend Dr Emmanuel Hopeson, Professional Counsellor and Conflict Expert and Trainer, Centre for Peace and Reconciliation; Mr Amos Kevin-Annan, Certified Life Coach and Healthy Homes Advocates; Mr Michael and Mrs Cynthia Ohene Effah, Founders of LeadAfrique International and Mr Freeman Daniel Ame, Chief Operating Officer of Jukebox Music Academy among others.

Mr Freeman Daniel Ame, the book Foreword, said the book appreciated the sovereignty of God.

He said, “In His Presence” was sustenance, it was power and brought heavenly, “In His Presence, all things are made whole and bring life,” he said.

Reviewing the book, Mr Solomon Pardie Parditey described it as a book that explained the author’s ideology and understanding of who God is.

“The book explains the author’s heart about religion.

“It has an amazing level of consistency of thoughts, simple language and talks about God’s superiority and greatness,” he said.

For his part, Mr Ken Blege, the author of the book, said the book’s writing was a journey he decided to undertake with his song.

“What I do know and seek to express in the book is the fact of His awesomeness, one in whom I can place my trust and faith and go to bed with the full assurance that I am covered in more ways than I can imagine.

“The song “In His presence”, from which the book is born, is my expression of how I perceive the creator of this universe we call our temporal home,” he said.

Touching on his EP, Mr Blege who is a lyricist poet by nature and a man searching for the heart of God, said poetry comes to him naturally due to the environment he grew up adding that “I pick my lyrics even through conversations.”

He explained that he is a Christian with a passion for music and desired to evangelise the good news through music.

He said: “Is like you are pregnant with a baby you can’t keep it forever, however, you may have to let it out.”

Mr Blege, also the Manager of the Flight Procedure Design, Ghana Civil Aviation, has written various songs including W’aseda (A song of gratitude); W’Avala Te (Under the wings of grace); You see me Differently and Stir up my spirit.

Dr Hopeson led a team of pastors to unveil and dedicate the book to God.

He encouraged the audience to be filled with the spirit of God, sing songs and hymns, as they were food to the soul and be wise in the current sceptical world they were living in now.

The first copy of the book was bought at GH¢ 1, 000.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

