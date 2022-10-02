I want to put smiles on the faces of mothers with special needs children – Kampkay Outfitters CEO 

Accra, Oct. 2, GNA – Mr Kwabena Koosono Ampem, CEO of Kampay Outfiiters, dealers in quality clothing and accessories has donated some women’s clothing to the Special Mothers Project.

He said: “I want to put a smile on the faces of mothers of children with special needs.”

The special Mothers Project is an advocacy and awareness creation programme on cerebral palsy issues and issues affecting families nurturing children with disabilities in Ghana.

Mr Ampem said he had insight into how difficult it could be nurturing a child with cerebral palsy or autism in Ghana and always yearned to support in his own small way.

“I’ve worked with people on the autism spectrum in the States and as a support coordinator assisting families with behavioral, programming and employment support and was willing to support the Special Mothers’ Project with ideas in how to enhance the lives of families nurturing children with cerebral palsy and other special needs in Ghana,” Mr. Ampem said.

His donation comes ahead of this year’s World Cerebral Palsy Day which will be observed on the 6th of October, 2022.

Mrs. Hannah Awadzi, Executive Director of the Special Mothers Project, expressed her gratitude, saying, “You just made Christmas come early for the special mothers.”

She called on people to be kind towards children with special needs and their families.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

