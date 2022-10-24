Huawei opens applications for Seeds for the Future 2022 Programme  

By Albert Allotey

Accra, Oct. 24, GNA – Huawei Technologies Ghana has opened applications for its Corporate Social Responsibility Programme “Seeds for the Future 2022”, in partnership with the Ministry of Communication and Digitalization, Ministry of Education, and the Huawei ICT Academy talent Partners.

A statement issued in Accra said the application process was set to commence from October 28, 2022, to November 9, 2022.

It said the Programme seeks to promote the participation of more women and girls in ICT and empower them to take up careers in Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

“As a result, Huawei is offering 50 slots to outstanding female tertiary students wishing to take part in the programme,” it said.

This year’s programme which will be held online for eight days, will focus on advanced courses like 5G, AI, Cloud Computing, Digital Power, Cybersecurity, Digital Trade and Smart City.

The programme will also introduce participants to leadership courses in the areas of Cross-Cultural Management, Strategic Management and Leadership Skills.

The statement said as part of the programme, beneficiaries would embark on a ‘Tech4Good’ project, after being equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge in the study of modern technologies to develop solutions for societal and environmental problems.

It said beneficiaries would also get the opportunity to take part in an ICT mentorship session, where female industry experts in the STEM field will be invited to share their experiences with them.

The statement said after the programme, awards would be given to the Best Tech4Good Project group, Top-10 excellent Students, Best Group members and outstanding students, among others.

Participants will have the opportunity to take part in a series of virtual tech talks with professionals in the tech space and a virtual tour of the Huawei Head Quarters in China to learn more about latest technologies.

Some awards to be given to best participants of the 2022 Seeds for the Future Programme include Huawei smarts tablets, Huawei mobile phones, Huawei smart watches, Cash prizes and some branded souvenirs, among others.

It said to participate in this year’s programme, interested persons must be a University Student, 2nd Year (Level 200) upwards and must be offering STEM related courses, provide their Resume/CV, a cover letter, submit a motivation letter between 400-600 words that detailing why she want to participate in the programme, relevant experience, interests, and expected contribution to the programme.

