GRA Koforidua Area Office cracks down on VAT invoice offenders 

By Emelia B. Addae

Koforidua, Oct. 12, GNA – The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) Koforidua Area Office has warned registered businesses against their failure to issue Value Added Tax (VAT) invoices to consumers following an invigilation exercise to crack down on offenders.

Briefing journalists in Koforidua during a VAT invigilation exercise to enforce compliance, Mr John K. Andoh, Head of Enforcement and Debt Management at the GRA’s Koforidua Area Office, condemned business owners for not complying with tax rules, which is costing the state huge sums of money.

“We need revenue to develop the country, so when shops and company operators issue unauthorised invoices to their customers, the GRA cannot get the tax for the state,” he said.

He urged people to insist on collecting VAT invoices and receipts from business owners after doing business, stating, “I urge customers to collect VAT invoices whenever they purchase items.”

Africodua Trading, Khawajia Brothers, and Africodia Impex Limited were discovered to have failed to issue the VAT invoice.

Mr Andoh stated that those firms would be sent to the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service in Koforidua for a thorough investigation and prosecution.

He also stated that the Area Audit Unit would conduct a full-scale and comprehensive audit of their operations to quantify the amount of taxes evaded.

The GRA’s Koforidua Area Office covers the Eastern, Volta, and Oti Regions.

GNA

