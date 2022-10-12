Bulgarian Students Win Four Medals at 2022 Balkan Physics Olympiad

Sofia, Oct 12 (BTA/GNA) – The Bulgarian students taking part in the 2022 Balkan Physics Olympiad performed brilliantly, winning two gold and two silver medals, the Education and Science Ministry said.

Fifty-six participants from nine Balkan countries and five guest countries took part in the competition, which was held online in October 7 through to 9, with Cyprus as the virtual host.

Margoulan Ismoldaev of the Math School in Varna, on the Black Sea, and Georgi Kostadinov of the Natural Sciences and Math School in Burgas, also on the Black Sea, won gold medals. Silver medals won Roumen Dimitrov of the Sofia Math School and Geo Kalfov of the First Private Math School, also in Sofia.

The four Bulgarians were coached by Maya Zhekova of the Physics Department of the St Kliment Ohridski University of Sofia.

BTA/GNA

