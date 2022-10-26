Amerado releasees his debut album titled ‘G.I.N.A’ 

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Oct. 26, GNA – Derrick Sarfo Kantanka popularly known in the music industry as “Amerado” has officially released his much-anticipated debut album titled ‘G.I.N.A.’

The album comes after the release of his EP ‘Patience’, which featured great artistes like Black Sherif, Fameye, Kweku Flick and others.

Sound engineers including, TwoBars, Tubhani Muzik, IzJoe Beatz, Apya, Major Music, Cyrus Jaybel, and ItzCJMadeit assisted in recording the album.

However, the album features prolific and some key musicians in Ghana and across the globe, such as S1mba (UK), Efya (Ghana), Fameye (Ghana), Laioung (Italy), Lasmid (Ghana), Eno Barony (Ghana) Gidochi (Ghana), and Epixode (Ghana).

He gave meaning to the album G.I.N.A, ‘God Is Never Asleep’.

Two tracks from the album, Back To Sender and Grace, that were released a few weeks ago have received over 10 million streams across all digital streaming platforms.

Other songs on the album include Nyame Dada, No Stress, Grace, Got You, Pay Me, 666, Back To Sender, Black Change, You Are The One, and Ha Ha Ha.

The singer has seen the introduction of a new genre called Afrorap.

According to him, he acknowledged the fact that Afropop has set the pace, and he was confident that the launch of the African rap sub-genre known as Afrorap can perform well on the international market.

He linked Afrorap like Afrobeats and Afrodance, which are simply raps combined with Afro.

The singer thanked his fans for staying with him and urged them to spread his album in an Instagram post.

GNA

