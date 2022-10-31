Girls Box organises special boxing tournament to empower young girls

By Rihana Adam

Accra, Oct. 31, GNA – Girls Box Foundation, a Non-governmental Organisation has organized a one-day special female boxing tournament to empower encourage young girls to practice boxing.

The tournament was collaboration with the Greater Accra Amateur Boxing (GABA), Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), Local Organising Committee (LOC) of Accra 2023 and the National Sports Authority (NSA).

The event which took place at the Accra Sports Stadium in Harthramani Hall, yesterday’s evening, saw over 20 young girls competing in the men dominated sporting discipline, with the aim of becoming professional boxers in future.

The theme for this year’s event, “Knock out Teenage Pregnancy and Breast Cancer” unveiled a lot of talents among the girls with their aim of becoming professional boxers in the near future.

It was also to create awareness on breast cancer and encourage women to visit hospitals regularly for breast screening and checkups.

Twenty-eight young girls participated in the event including Millicent Dodoo, Patience Coffie, Elizabeth Boakye, Mary Toshi, Iris Sackey, Juana Owoo, Georgina Abbey, Ruby Lankai, Rahamatu Quaye, Janet Acquah, Najat Lokko, Margaret Owoo among others were awarded certificates of participation and gifts from the sponsors.

Present were Madam Gloria Commodore, President of the Women In Sports Association (WISA), Dr. Ofori Asare Chairman of the LOC, Mr. Evans Bernie John Chairman of the GABA.

Madam Gloria Commodore WISA president commended the young girls for taking up the challenge in the profession and encouraged them never to give up their dreams adding that these young girls need more attention and inspiration to perform well at the highest level.

“I am much impressed with the performances of these young girls, they have proven to the world that if giving the opportunity, they can do better.

They should never give up the challenge but while boxing they should be serious with their education.

“I want to assure you ladies that come next year God willing I will be awarding four girls from Girls Box Foundation,” she said.

GNA

