Neequaye not WBO president

By Rihana Adam

Accra, Oct. 28, GNA – Mr. Abraham Kotei Neequaye, the President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has said he has not been appointed as the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa President as being circulated in the media.

The President said, though he was approached by the top hierarchy of the WBO, he had decided to turn the offer down.

“I was very shocked when WBO President in front of his colleagues indicated to me that, they need an African leader for the WBO to help address some teething problems in Africa.

“Momentarily, the WBO verbally proposed to me for the position and handed me over to his 1st Vice President for further discussion and official approval.

“After further self-assessment, I confronted the WBO 1st Vice President to help formalise the appointment to avoid any misconceptions,” he added.

He requested for my particulars and promised to issue out the appointment letter in no time.

Mr. Neequaye however noted that, he had received countless emails from Mr. Samir Captan, former GBA President and Mr. Alex Ntiamoah Boakye, CEO of Box Office Promotions protesting his proposal.

“I would like to state that upon a second thought and other considerations I have decided to turn down the offer.

“I wish to maintain my effective relationship with all the international sanction bodies to help reshape my mission and purpose for Ghana Boxing,” he added.

He said accepting the position of WBO President in charge of Africa by the GBA President may bring about conflict of interest when dealing with IBF, WBA and IBO.

The President said it was very refreshing to be part of the 2022 WBO annual Convention in San Juan, Puerto Rica.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

