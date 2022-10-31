Malta Guinness WPL: Hasaacas Ladies continue winning streak with win over Thunder Queens

By Edna A. Quansah

Accra, Oct. 30, GNA – Southern zone league giants, Hasaacas Ladies put up a splendid performance to defeat Thunder Queens 1-0 in matchday four of the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League (WPL).

A goal from midfielder Doreen Corpson was enough to grab Hasaacas the maximum points at the Presec Legon School Park on Saturday morning.

Corpson tapped in from close range after a telepathy pass from Comfort Owusu inside the 34th minute for the West Africa zone B champions to extend the lead at the summit of the Southern zone league table.

The win puts the Sekondi-based club on 12 points, having scored 12 goals and conceded two.

Hasaacas Ladies is the first team to hand Thunder Queens its first defeat of the season. The Accra-based club have amassed five points with one win and two draws after four games.

At the Elwak Park, Army Ladies punished newcomers Ridge City 1-0 following a defensive blunder in the 8th minute of the game. Ridge City are still struggling to pick their first win of the season, having gone winless with one point and three defeats.

GNA

