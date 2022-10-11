Ghana Standards Authority to mark World Standards Day on October 14 

Accra, Oct. 11, GNA – The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) will join the global community to mark this year’s World Standards Day with week-long activities that will climax on Friday, October 14, 2022.

World Standards Day (WSD) is celebrated annually on October 14 to honour the joint efforts of the many experts across the world who voluntarily develop the technical agreements which are issued as international, regional, or national Standards. It also offers the opportunity to increase understanding of the importance of standardisation.

Activities lined up to observe the Day include an Exhibition of GSA Certified Products, an Exposition on GSA Services, Public Discussions on Sectors Related to the Sustainable Development Goals, as well a Tour of GSA Laboratories.

The theme for this year’s celebration: “Shared Vision for a Better World”, highlights the importance of international standards to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Achieving the SDGs will require the cooperation of many public and private partners, and the use of all available tools to disseminate best practices, including international standards and conformity assessment.

The entire standards system is built on collaboration. By working together, we are empowering people with real-world solutions to face sustainability challenges head-on.

Standards developed or adopted by the GSA provide solutions to technical challenges facing the country such as environmental, social, and economic challenges.

As we celebrate World Standards Day, we call on stakeholders including the government, regulators, and policymakers to embrace Standards and use them to ensure economic growth and protection of the climate.

The Ghana Standards Authority is a government agency responsible for developing, publishing, and promoting standards in the country. It does this through standardisation, metrology, and conformity assessment activities such as testing, inspection, and certification.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

