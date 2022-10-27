Ghana Chess Association holds National Youth & Cadets Chess Championship 

Accra, Oct. 27, GNA – The Ghana Chess Association (GCA) has held the 2022 National Youth & Cadets Chess Championship which saw over 100 juniors compete in the various divisions at the GALAXY International School in Accra.

Thirteen of the participants competed in the U-08 category, 27 played in the U-10 category, 24 in the U-12, 13 slugged it out in the U-14 category, 11 in the U-16 category and 16 juniors took part in the U-18 category.

The top three boys and girls from each category qualified for the FIDE rated finals to take place in November, 2021.

Continental Silver Medalist, Jeshurun Obiri Yeboah Pryce-Tandoh of the University of Ghana Basic School and the West Africa Chess Academy dominated the U-08 category at this year’s National Youth & Cadets Chess Championship.

He won all five of his games and scored a perfect five points after five rounds of play to finish in 1st place.

This qualifies him for the FIDE rated final which would take place this November as the top seeded player. Mentors Chess Academy’s Acheampong Jedidiah Nana Osei and Singh Ridham of DPS International finished second and third with 4/5 and 3/5 points respectively.

There was an upset in the U-10 category as Sarkodee-Adoo Harry of Jack & Jill School beat continental champion and category favorite Acheampong Dave Quansah Chief of Mentors Chess Academy in the fourth round of play. He went on to finish the tournament with a perfect score of 5/5 to claim the top spot.

Asubonteng Ivan of Gapat Educational Complex and Acheampong Dave Quansah Chief both finished with 4/5 points after five rounds of play to place second and third respectively.

In the U-12 category, it was a great day in the office for young Mawutor Richardson as he emerged the sole leader with a perfect score of 5/5. Tetteh Elijah, Tagboto Kathryn Nukunu (Mary Mother of Good Counsel) and Tandoh Hephzibah (UG Basic School) all finished with four points after five rounds of play with tiebreaks separating them. Nimako Claudia (Gapat Educational Complex) and Rastogi Aaditya finished half a point behind the trio.

After five fierce rounds of play, Aurush Thakkar of The Roman Ridge School stood tall in the U-14 category after clearing every opponent in his path to finish with a perfect 5 points after 5 rounds. Mawuli Richardson followed closely with 4/5 points to take silver while Jonah Edwin of Tema Int. School beat Neev Shah and Gyamfi Aaron to third Place on tiebreaks

Young Master Samuel Antwi, a second-year student of Achimota School and a member of the Brilliancy Chess Academy topped the U-16 Category with a perfect score of 5/5. Hugh Ocran and Muhammed Ali Isa finished second and third with 4/5 points and 3/5 points respectively.

The U-18 category saw a spectacular performance from Kaleem Michael of the Tema Int. School who finished with four wins and a draw after five exciting rounds of play. Abudey Bismark of Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School, Legon followed closely with 4/5 points to claim silver while Amedro Edward Selasi of GALAXY International School finished with 3.5/5 points to claim bronze.

GNA

