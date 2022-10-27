GCB Bank will sponsor Aduana if request meets CSR condition – Dormaa-Ahenkro Manager 

By Robert Tachie Menson

Dormaa-Ahenkro (B/R), Oct. 27, GNA – The GCB Bank PLC is ready to sponsor the Dormaa-Ahenkro-based Aduana Stars FC, if the club’s sponsorship request meets the demand of the Bank’s corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Mr Samuel France, the Dormaa-Ahenkro branch Manager in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Bono Region has said.

Mr. France in reaction to a social media post of local staff wearing the team’s replica jerseys that went viral during the Bank’s Customer Service Week celebration, said it was a way of identifying with the club and an expression of support and belief in youth development.

He stated the staff exchanged the normal suit they wore with professional attires of customers the Bank did business with as a mark of respect, explaining that initiative transcended moves to build strong ties and promote Aduana Stars, two-time winners of the Ghana Premier League at the local level.

“We stay here with Aduana and this gesture is to showcase the club to the world that we need to believe in ourselves”, Mr. France said.

“Almost every day as individuals and groups we wear the replica jerseys of foreign teams. We are looking from within now and to like our own because sporting activities unify society.” he added.

