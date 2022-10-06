Fighting illegal mining: President must crack the whip — NDC

By Edward Acquah

Accra, Oct. 6, GNA – The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on the Government to prosecute all appointees and Party officials involved in illegal mining to demonstrate its commitment to ending the menace.

The NDC described the rate of devastation of the country’s water bodies and forest reserve as alarming, saying the fight against illegal mining “will remain a mirage” if the President failed to crack the whip.

Addressing a news conference in Accra on Thursday, October 6, 2022, Mr Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer, NDC, said the blaming of chiefs would not solve the activities of illegal miners.

He said the Government must move beyond the “rhetoric” and take drastic actions against persons involved in illegal mining irrespective of their political affiliation to safeguard the country’s natural resources.

“It is about time President Akufo-Addo understood the important duties of the high office he currently occupies.. As President, he has the authority and control over the security services and coercive powers of state.

“The mineral resources of the country are vested in him in trust for the people. And therefore he has the ultimate responsibility to ensure compliance with the mineral and mining laws of country.” Mr Gyamfi said.

The NDC said it was not against mining in principle, but would not tolerate irresponsible mining particularly in water bodies.

Mr Gyamfi said the country must be concerned about the spate of destruction of its natural resources and commended the media for “relentlessly” highlighting the effects of illegal mining on the environment and livelihoods.

He said the political will of duty bearers “is the single most important thing” required to win the fight against illegal mining.

“Collectively, we cannot afford to be weary because we are dealing with a menace whose ramifications portend grave danger not only for our generation and the very survival of our nation, but serious consequences for generations unborn .” Mr Gyamfi said.

GNA

