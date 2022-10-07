Burkina Faso Chamber of Commerce visits GPHA 

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, Oct. 7, GNA – A delegation from the Burkina Faso Chamber of Commerce and Industry, led by its president, Mr. Mahamadi Savadogo, has paid a working visit to the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) to deliberate on transit trade issues.

Mr Savadogo said the visit was also aimed at enhancing the business relations between the two institutions and explore ways to handle transit trade.

He raised concerns on port tariffs, the payment of VAT on transit goods charged by the Ghana Revenue Authority, and the harmonisation of shipping line charges, among others.

Mr Michael Luguje, GPHA Director General, assured the Burkina Faso business community of the Authority’s commitment to make Ghana’s ports and corridors the preferred option for transit trade.

Mr Luguje said GPHA was working closely with the government to arrive at mutually beneficial solutions to trade relations and other issues.

He noted that with the shipping lines charges, the government did not regulate it, therefore, the charges were often arrived at through engagement and trade-related levels.

He added that the Port Authority, the Ghana Shippers Authority, and the Ministry of Transport were discussing the issues to arrive at a good arrangement.

He called for increased collaboration between GPHA and the economic operators of Burkina Faso in research, and information sharing toward the improvement of services for the transit business.

Meanwhile, the GPHA has awarded some economic operators from Burkina Faso plaques for their continued use of Ghana’s ports and corridors for the import and export of goods.

GPHA gesture took place during the Burkina Faso Chamber of Commerce and Industry Partners’ Dinner in Accra, which formed part of a five-day Economic and Trade Promotion event in Ghana.

The event aimed to promote economic, commercial, and cultural potentials as well as strengthen cooperation between Burkina Faso and Ghana.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

