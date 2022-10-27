FDA organises blood donation in Takoradi  

By Seth Danquah

Diabene (WR), Oct. 26, GNA – The Western Regional Office of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) in conjunction with the teaching staff of Diabene Senior High School (SHS) have organized a blood donation exercise to save more lives.

The exercise, which took place at the school’s premises had a total of 84 pints of blood.

Mr Martin Kusi, Head of the Western Regional FDA told the GNA that the blood donation exercise was part of its Corporate Social Responsibility anchored on the facility’s rebranding efforts to bring the Authority closer to the people.

He added that the exercise was to replenish the Blood Bank of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital (ENRH) with a lot of blood for human use and to save the lives of people in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis and the region at large.

Mr Kusi indicated that the authority was not only targeting Senior High Schools but also members of the public to donate blood voluntarily to save lives.

He announced that the FDA in the years ahead would be knocking on the doors of technical schools, universities, marketplaces, churches and social enterprises among others to mobilize people for subsequent blood donations.

He, therefore, encouraged that donating blood was not something that one had to fear since it was safe.

Mr Simon Boateng, Blood Donor Organiser at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital, appealed to parents to educate their children so that they could avail themselves of blood donation.

Participants who were able to donate blood were happy to have gone through the exercise successfully and called on their colleagues to join to save lives.

