Effective implementation of NEDS hinges on institutional collaboration—Regional Minister  

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, Oct. 15, GNA – Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister, has called for institutional collaboration for the effective implementation of the National Export Development Strategy (NEDS).

He said institutional collaboration, in the truest sense, would ensure that all projects and activities were harnessed for economic growth and reversal of the cedi depreciation.

Mr Okyere Darko-Mensah was speaking at the Ghana Export Promotion Authority’s workshop for Small and Medium Sized Enterprises in some selected Districts in the Western Region.

The Capacity Enhancement Project on NEDS would empower businesses to also take advantages of opportunities offered by the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.

The workshop would also help to expand the supply base and ensure the promotion of vigorous value addition to products and regulate the business environment.

The Western Regional Minister said the government through such initiatives would revitalise the economy through transformation from raw material-based economy to one focused on manufacturing, value addition and export of processed goods.

He, therefore, reiterated the need for institutional collaboration…”that they must give everything they can to make what we do a success, and this is my charge to each of us”.

Mr Isaac Yankson, the Western Regional Trade Officer for the Ministry of Trade and Industry, said the African Continental Free trade had the potency of greater penetration of Ghana and Africa in general towards global trade.

Ms Ursula Tawiah, the Ghana Export Promotion Authority’s Regional Director, said every District was being encouraged to practice the One District One Export Product to shore up local economic growth.

“Obviously, growth in the district will translate into national growth”, she added.

Mr Elvis Peprah, National Coordination Officer of the African continental free trade, said the project aimed to promote more employment opportunities, innovative, increased regional value chain activities and improved trade patterns among members.

The NEDS concentrated on Cocoa, Cashew, horticultural products, yam, oil palm, coconut, Shea, Fish and Fishery products, apparel and aluminum products.

The rest are natural rubber, articles of plastic and other petrochemicals, petrochemical products, industrial salt, pharmaceuticals, automobile and vehicles, iron and steel and services among others.

