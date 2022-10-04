ECOWAS urges Burkina Faso’s people to settle their differences through dialogue

Bissau, Oct. 4, (Xinhua/GNA) – The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has called on the people of Burkina Faso to settle their differences through dialogue.

A statement signed by Umaro Sissoco Embalo, current chairman of the ECOWAS and President of Guinea-Bissau, also called on the Burkinabe authorities to “respect the commitment made with ECOWAS.”

Embalo also announced that as part of ECOWAS’ commitment to peace and stability in Burkina Faso, an ECOWAS delegation will be sent to Burkina Faso.

Burkina Faso Army Captain Ibrahim Traore announced on Friday night that President Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba has been overthrown.

Damiba agreed to step down on Sunday in order to avoid confrontations with serious human and material consequences, religious and community leaders said in a statement.

Friday’s coup was the second this year in Burkina Faso. In the one on Jan. 24, President Roch Kabore was overthrown, and Damiba was sworn in on Feb. 16.

GNA

