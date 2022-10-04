Sixth Grader from Sofia Wins World Championship in Speed Math for Children

Sofia, Oct 04, (BTA/GNA) – The 2022 Junior Mental Calculation World Championship winner was Bulgarian Kaloyan Geshev. He is a sixth grade student at the 125th Boyan Penev school in Sofia, said the Regional Education Department in Sofia-city (RED).

“At the world championship held from September 30 to October 2, 2022 in the city of Bielefeld, Germany, Kaloyan scored an incredible 2,217 points, with which he won the gold medal and the world title. The competition combined tasks from various disciplines like addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, square roots, cube roots, fractions, currency conversion, unit conversion, calculation of calendar dates from the year 1600 to infinity, conversion of time periods in second, etc. Kaloyan Geshev managed in less than two hours, having only a sheet of paper on which he wrote down the answers to the tasks”, informed the RED.

A total of 56 children up to 12 years of age from 13 countries participated in the competition. It is the second time in its history that a European has won it.

BTA/GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

