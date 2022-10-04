NCCE demonstrates civic responsibility through clean-up exercise 

By Yussif Ibrahim

Kumasi, Oct. 04, GNA – The Ashanti Regional Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has taken its civic education responsibilities a step further by leading a clean-up exercise in Kumasi.

The move, an initiative of the Chairperson of the Commission, Ms Catherine Addy, seeks to promote environmental cleanliness and demonstrate how civic responsibility could promote development.

It was held in the Ashanti, Greater Accra, and Northern regions concurrently to encourage the public to adopt the habit of regularly cleaning their environment.

Led by Madam Margaret Konama, the Regional Director, the Commission’s staff cleaned the Asafo Market and Lorry Terminal.

They were joined by the transport unions, market women, environmental health officers, and the Assembly members for the exercise.

The staff later went on a precession through some principal streets of Kumasi with placards bearing messages on environmental governance to create awareness on the importance of keeping the environment clean.

“I promise to Keep my Environment Clean. It is my Civic Duty”, “Our Clean Surroundings is as important as Our Personal Hygiene,” “Clean Environment, Happy and Healthy Families,” “Keep Your Community Clean and Healthy,” “Clean Your Gutters Always,” were some of the inscriptions.

Madam Konama told the media that the Constitution enjoined Ghanaians to safeguard the environment as citizens and that informed the Commission to embark on the exercise.

She said with the history of perennial flooding in the city during the rainy season it was important to desilt drains and gutters to forestall any disaster and expressed satisfaction that the Commission was showing the way.

She gave the assurance that the exercise would be sustained and replicated in other parts of the city.

