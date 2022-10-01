ECG resolves challenge with purchase of prepaid power

By Benjamin A. Commey

Accra, Oct. 01, GNA — The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) says it has resolved the challenge with the purchase of power at third party vending points.

Customers on the ECG prepayment metering system since Monday, September 26, 2022, have been unable to top-up at 3rd party vending points.

The almost a week challenge affected customers in 10 operational regional areas of the ECG in Volta, Kumasi, Accra, Takoradi, Tema, Cape Coast, Kasoa, Winneba, Swedru, Koforidua, Nkawkaw and Tafo.

The situation compelled the Company to put in place various measures, including extending the working hours for the weekend, from 0900 to 1600.

However, a statement issued Saturday evening by the Service Provider indicated that customers could now purchase power at the various third vending points.

“Customers can now purchase electricity credits from their nearest vending points, and all ECG District offices, including tomorrow Sunday, 2nd October, 2022 from 9.00am – 4.00pm,” the statement said

It also assured customers that the Company was working assiduously to restore the Power App for an improved and seamless service provision.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

