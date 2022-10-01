ECG extends weekend working hours over prepayment challenge 

Accra, Oct 01, GNA — The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) says it has extended the working hours at all district offices to allow customers facing challenge purchasing prepaid to do so.

“The Electricity Company of Ghana wishes to inform all stakeholders, especially our cherished customers on our prepayment metering system that due to the technical challenge affecting smooth service provision to prepaid customers, the Company will extend its working hours at all district offices this weekend,” a statement issued by the Company, said.

It said working hours for Saturday, October 1, 2022 had been extended from 0900 to 1600 hours, likewise Sunday, October 2, 2022.

Customers on the ECG prepayment system, have for the past three days, been unable to purchase prepaid for their prepayment metres.

The service provided has attributed the situation to a technical challenge affecting its prepayment system.

The statement assured customers that a team was working assiduously to rectify the anomaly and for smooth service provision.

GNA

