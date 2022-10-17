Don’t panic, Sunyani MCE advises BECE candidates

By Denis Peprah

Sunyani, Oct. 17, GNA – Mr John Ansu Kumi, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive has urged candidates writing this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) not to panic, but rather tackle the examination questions with confidence.

During a visit to some of the examination centres in the Municipality, he told the candidates they were being examined on what they had already been taught and learnt, and therefore encouraged them to remain bold.

Mr. Kumi said the BECE was an index to measure their academic performance and to determine whether they could further their education, and entreated candidates to be studious and pass well to benefit from the Free Senior High School programme.

He also advised the candidates to do independent work and desist from examination malpractices that could contribute to the cancellation of their papers and truncate their education.

A total of 22,208 candidates are taking the examination in the Bono Region, Mr Luke Mensah, the Public Relations Officer at the Bono Regional Directorate of Education has said.

They comprised 11,085 boys and 11,123 girls, he told Journalists in an interview in Sunyani, saying the candidates were writing in 80 centres spread across the region.

Mr Mensah said the Directorate had introduced measures to control examination malpractices and asked the candidates to refrain from “taking foreign materials” to the examination halls.

He said cheating and other forms of examination malpractices were serious offences that could lead to the cancellation of results, and cautioned the candidates against those practices.

