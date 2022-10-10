Businessman on bail over threat of death 

By Gifty Amofa, GNA

Accra, Oct.10, GNA – An Accra Circuit Court has granted a GHS100,000.00 bail with two sureties to a businessman over an alleged threat of death.

The Court ordered that one of Osuji Kelechi ThankGod’s sureties should be justified with landed property.

He has pleaded not guilty to the threat of death and possession of a firearm without lawful authority.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Maxwell Oppong told the Court presided over by Madam Patricia Amponsah that both Charles Chibuke Ejtobi, the complainant and the accused were Nigerian businessmen living at Achimota, Accra.

They have been on good terms until recent times when their friendship went sour, he said.

ASP Oppong said at the least provocation, the accused would pull his pistol and threaten the complainant that he would either wound or kill him.

The prosecution said this had gone on for some time and on September 29, 2022, another argument ensued between the two and the accused person threatened the complainant in the same manner.

Unable to contain the threats of the accused, the complainant reported the matter to the Police for investigation, the Court heard.

The prosecution said this led to the arrest of the accused person and when a search was immediately conducted in his room, one G2C foreign pistol and two magazines, containing a total of 12 rounds of ammunition, one Pump action gun and 139 rounds of AAA cartridges were retrieved.

ASP Oppong said in his investigation caution statement to the Police, the accused person admitted the offences and stated that he registered the pump action gun but he was now taking steps to register the pistol.

After investigation, the accused was charged with the offences and put before Court.

