British Council honours excelling students in IGCSE, A and O Level programmes 

Accra, Oct. 19, GNA – The 10th edition of the British Council Partner Schools Awards has been successfully held with distinguished students in the Cambridge International Examination series receiving honours.

The annual awards event which was making a return after a two-year hiatus due to Coronavirus pandemic witnessed a total of 22 students from seven British Council Partner Schools honoured in various subject categories.

Ms. Solange Antwi-Donkor from the Merton International Primary/High School emerged the outstanding student in the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE), while Nathan Adu-Tutu Amakwah from the Ghana Christian International High School was adjudged the best O Level student.

Eric Owuraku Asare of the Alpha Beta Christian College won the best A Level student.

Speaking at the awards ceremony in Accra, Mr Chikodi Onyemerela, British Council Country Director of Ghana & Cameroon, said the awards scheme was a key event that seeks to celebrate high achievers, teachers, school leaders and parents in the Cambridge International Examination series.

“While this award is to acknowledge the best of the best in this year’s exams series, we recognise the efforts of all students who have put up their best in this year’s Cambridge Exam even though they are not of the award recipients.

“I acknowledge that the awardees did not achieve this fear on their own, but through the combined support of their teachers, school leaders and parents and I would like to acknowledge the contribution of these important stakeholders in their success story.

“Let me say that the International Curriculum has the sonorous advantage of providing global access and mobility to students and enables them to compete on the international stage as global citizens and the British Council is delighted to support the platform to achieve this,” he said.

Madam Efua Asiedu, the Senior West African Manager from the Cambridge Assessment International Education stated their programmes held learners to reach their potential and instill a lifelong love of learning and passion for discovery.

“We are delighted to congratulate learners from Ghana on their academic achievement in the June 2001 Cambridge examination series. These awards reflect the talent and hard work of learners and acknowledge the dedication and commitment of both teachers and parents.

“It is extremely encouraging to see the continued growth in popularity of the Cambridge examinations in Ghana. I am delighted to celebrate the outstanding students,” she said.

The Delhi Private School International was adjudged the best IGCSE School for 2022 while the Best GCE O Level and A Level schools went to Christian Int. High School and Alpha Beta Christian College respectively.

