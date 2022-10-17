Black Sherif earns nomination for 2022 MTV Europe Awards 

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Oct. 17, GNA – Sensational Ghanaian hip hop artiste, Black Sherif, makes his debut appearance as a nominee for the 2022 MTV Europe Awards.

Black Sherif is nominated for the Best African Award category, competing alongside Tems (Nigeria), Ayra Starr (Nigeria), Burna Boy (Nigeria), Zuchu (Tanzania), and Musa Keys (South Africa).

The nominations were announced on MTV Europe’s official website on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

Voting has been opened for fans to select their winners.

The 2022 MTV Awards would take place in Düsseldorf, Germany, at the multi-funtional indoor arena PSD Bank Dome.

The ceremony would be shown live on MTV in more than 170 countries on November 13 and would be available on Paramount+ and Pluto TV globally starting on November 14.

The MTV Europe Music Awards celebrate the best music of the year and the biggest artistes from around the world.

However, Harry Styles leads the nominations for the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) 2022 with seven nods, including best artist, best song, and best video.

Taylor Swift follows closely behind with six nominations, including for best artist, best pop, and the new category of best long form video. Nicki Minaj and Rosala earned five nominations each.

GNA

