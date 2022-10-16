BECE: La Dadekotopon MP interacts with candidates ahead of exams

By Nii Martey M. Botchway

Accra, Oct 16, GNA – Madam Rita Odoley Sowah, Member of Parliament (MP) for La Dadekotopon, has encouraged candidates writing this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to focus on the examination with all seriousness.

Madam Sowah who was optimistic about the candidates passing the exams urged urged them to face the examination with a can-do spirit.

The MP made this known when she met and interacted with student representatives of all private schools within the La Dadekotopon Municipality.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency after a brief ceremony to present mathematical sets and pens to all private school pupils in the municipality, Madam Sowah said the presentation formed part of her commitment to promoting education in the municipality.

The gesture, she said was to ensure that no candidate lacked basic items needed for the examinations.

She asked the pupils to remain calm and revise their study notes between now and during the examination period.

“I want you all to continue revising your notes and remain calm during the period,” she said.

She reminded the pupils that the country’s future depended on them, hence the need to take their studies seriously.

She further cautioned them against examination malpractices, and urged them to perform to the best of their abilities to excel.

“I am very optimistic that success will surely crown your efforts,” she said.

The BECE begins tomorrow, Monday, October 17, and ends on Friday, October 21.

A total of 3,426 candidates are writing the BECE in the La-Dadekotopon Municipality. Of the number, 2,428 candidates are from the public schools with 1,008 private school candidates.

