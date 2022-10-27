ATC Tower Ghana Wins 4 at GITTA 2022 

Accra, Oct. 27, GNA – ATC Tower (Ghana) LTD, at the weekend, was presented with four prestigious awards at the Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards (GITTA).

The awards ceremony, which was held in Accra on Friday 21 October 2022, awarded the company the top spot in two categories whilst the other two were presented to the Chief Executive Officer, Yahaya Nasamu Yunusa.

The awards are Telecom Infrastructure Provider of the Year, Tower Team of the Year – ATC Ghana Management Team, Tower CEO of the Year – Yahaya Nasamu Yunusa and Top 20 Tech Leaders – Yahaya Nasamu Yunusa

ATC Ghana, a subsidiary of American Tower Corporation, is the leading wireless connectivity infrastructure provider in Ghana with more than 4,200 telecommunication sites. It supports the operations of Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and other wireless and broadcast service providers to deliver fast and world class wireless connectivity to consumers and businesses in all corners of the country.

The GITTA awards scheme, currently in its 12th year, has established itself as the most celebrated Information Communication Technology (ICT) awards programme and recognizes, celebrates and showcases changemakers and leadership in the ICT industry as well as organizations that are leading innovation and providing efficient products and services.

The Deputy Minister of Communications and Digitalization, Hon. Ama Pomaa Boateng, speaking at the event on behalf of the sector Minister, Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, recognized the important role that ICT and the telecommunications industry, play in the country’s growth.

She stated that ICT was an “enabler of development” and commended the awards scheme for spurring businesses and corporate leaders on to continue to work hard for a resilient digital economy. She further reiterated the Government of Ghana’s commitment to enhance the widespread adoption and use of digital products and services by all Ghanaians irrespective of geographical location and economic status.

The 2022 awards is the fourth time that ATC Ghana has received the Infrastructure Provider of the Year award. In 2021, ATC Ghana was inducted into the GITTA Hall of Fame for winning the Tower Company of the Year for eight consecutive times.

GNA

