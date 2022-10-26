45 to battle in finals of HD+ Kids Armwrestling national championship on Saturday 

Accra, Oct. 26, GNA – A total of 45 regional winners from Accra, Takoradi and Kumasi will battle it out in the national finals of the HD+ Kids Armwrestling Championship at the Hathramani Hall of the Accra Sports Stadium this Saturday.

The Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) in August this year, partnered SES HD Plus Ghana to help create awareness on the sport, encouraging participation of all individuals especially in the juvenile level as mandated by the World Armwrestling Federation (WAF).

After an exciting championship in the Greater Accra, Western and Ashanti Regions, the 45 finalists would take up the task to represent their various regions as they compete with other giants from different parts of the country.

The winners of the various categories would have the chance to be trained into the national Armwrestling team and receive cash prizes and goodies from the organisers of the championship.

Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, president of GAF was confident the Championship would produce lots of young talents who would tend to win more medals for Ghana at the international level starting with the 2023 Africa Games to be held in Ghana.

He said this was an opportunity to unearth these young talents and urged them to give off their best as they compete in the final championship.

GNA

