Vice-Chancellor urges Police Administration to be innovative, dynamic to combat crime

By Dennis Peprah/Benjamin Akoto

Kenyasi (A/R), Sept. 6, GNA – Professor Daniel Obeng-Ofori, the Vice-Chancellor of the Catholic University of Ghana (CUG) at Fiapre near Sunyani, has urged the Police Administration to be innovative and abreast with modern trends of policing.

He said crime had become sophisticated due to Information Communication Technology and asked the Police to be dynamic and enhance their skills and abilities to combat crime and be ahead of criminals,

Prof. Obeng-Ofori made the call at the closing session of a training and development seminar for the personnel of the Police Training School at Kenyasi in the Asutifi North District of the Ahafo Region.

The CUG in collaboration with the Police organised the one-week training for 395 personnel on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Investigations, Cybercrime and Digital Forensics, Client Care Services, Human Rights and International Relations.

Prof. Obeng-Ofori noted that the country was striving in “a turbulent sub-region with intermittent terrorist attacks”, saying “we, therefore, have to close our ranks and work together to maintain the national stability we are currently enjoying”.

He gave the assurance that the University would continue to partner with the Police in providing the required training, not only for recruits but also officers who were interested to acquire further and higher education.

Superintendent Samuel Omari-Anim, the Commander at the Kenyasi Police Training School, described the seminar as timely, saying technological advancement had made crime more sophisticated globally.

He, therefore, called on Ghanaians to support the Police to fight crime, saying modern policing remained a collective and shared responsibility.

Supt. Omari-Anim said the seminar had provided the officers and trainees of the service with the requisite knowledge and skills in areas of critical thinking, research and planning as well as digitization that would greatly help improve work performance.

Dominic Gyamfi, a General recruit, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the seminar had inspired them to do more in fighting crime.

Certificates were presented to the participants.

