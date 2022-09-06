Ban on Noisemaking heralds Apremdo Kundum

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, Sept. 6, GNA – The Apremdo Traditional Council has placed a ban on any form of noisemaking to herald this year’s Kundum festival.

The Divisional Chief of Apremdo, Nana Egya Kwamina XI, told the Ghana News Agency that the ban began on Sunday, September 4, and would stay in force up to September 25.

He said various activities, including Prayer with the Clergies, cleanup exercise, free health screening, local food exhibition, School quiz competition and football gala had been planned for the celebration.

The celebration, he said, would be marked on the theme: “Post COVID-19 Recovery: Maintaining Good Community and Personal Hygiene, a Collective Responsibility.”

The Apremdo Kundum would be crowned with a durbar of chiefs and distinguished personalities.

