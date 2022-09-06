Kpobiman celebrates Homowo with colourful cultural display

By Patrick Obeng

Amasaman (GAR), Sep. 06, GNA – The chiefs and people of Kpobiman near Amasaman in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, have celebrated their annual Homowo Festival with the display of colourful traditions and culture.

The people, clad in red and other traditional regalia, marched through the principal streets of the town amidst drumming, dancing and the firing of muskets.

Nii Tetteh Mensah Kootse I, Chief of the town, led the townsfolk to sprinkle ‘Kpokpoi’ the traditional festival food at some sacred places to thank the gods for good health and ask for bumper harvest in the coming years.

He described the festival as peaceful and said a large tract of land had been acquired for a hospital project for the community to complement government’s efforts at providing affordable healthcare for all.

Nii Kootse, also the President of the Ga West Chiefs and Queens Association, said chieftaincy disputes continued to hamper the development of the nation, leading to waste of resources, and urged the Government, the security agencies, and all stakeholders to increase efforts at addressing same.

He urged the chiefs and people to work in peace and harmony to ensure the rapid development of the area and the nation in general.

Naa Afrowah Beissheo I, Queenmother of Kpobiman, appealed to the youth to refrain from the get-rich-quick attitude and venture into productive activities to improve their living standards.

GNA

