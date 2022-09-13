Three hundred and two girls receive certificates in various Vocational Skills

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Sumbrungu (U/E), Sept 13, GNA – The Bolgatanga Technical University in the Upper East Region has trained and awarded certificates of proficiency in Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to 302 girls drawn from the five regions of North Ghana.

The eight-week intensive practical training which was the second of its kind was organised in collaboration with the Campaign for Female Education (CAMFED) and funded under the MasterCard Foundation Young African Works Programme.

The initiative was aimed at equipping and empowering girls with skills in the field of TVET to help them to live dignified lives and contribute to the reduction of the rate of youth unemployment in the country.

They were trained in bricklaying and tiling, plumbing, computer software, hardware and networking, web development, automotive engineering, irrigation, and electricals and would be given start-up kits.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Professor Samuel Erasmus Alnaa, the Vice Chancellor, Bolgatanga Technical University, noted that the institution was established to train graduates in TVET as key mechanism to address the huge unemployment gap among young people and commended CAMFED and MasterCard Foundation for supporting in that regard.

He said through the partnership, a total 137 young girls were trained earlier this year and given start-up kits to start their own businesses.

He noted that the move would help to empower many vulnerable people who did not have the chance of acquiring formal education to find decent jobs in the job market or become self-employed.

“The training is to empower you to be self employed, this means that after this training you are to put the skills into practice,” he told them.

The Vice Chancellor explained that the University had opportunities for progression and urged the beneficiaries who wanted to pursue further studies to apply with the certificate acquired, adding “do not let marriage take away your skills”.

I know some of you are married, I am not saying that go and fight with your husbands but speak with them to understand that your skills are for the benefit of the whole family”.

Ms Fairuza Abdul-Rashid, the Head of Finance and Operations, CAMFED, noted that the project was aimed at supporting vulnerable girls who could not pursue formal education to acquire skills that would empower them.

She said it was intended to break the stereotypes and encourage young girls to venture into TVET and attain sustainable jobs and economic empowerment.

Ms Matilda Yiran, one of the beneficiaries who trained in plumbing, thanked the University, CAMFED and MasterCard Foundation for the opportunity and noted that it would help to get her life back on track.

GNA

