Sunyani inner-city road project progresses 

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, Sept. 13, GNA – Consultants working on the rehabilitation and expansion of the Sunyani Inner-City Roads project have lauded quality of work and entreated the contractors to speed up to complete the project within time schedule.

Mr Augustine Desbores, the Consultant Team Leader of the Municipal Development Collaborative, an Accra-based Road consultancy firm, who gave the commendation described the quality of work done on the project as standard that met international specification.

He was speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview, when Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, inspected the progress of work on the project.

Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia cut the sod for the work to begin on the 29-kilometre Sunyani town roads in September 2020.

Work on the 30-month project, costing the nation about US$45 million commenced in December last year and is expected to be completed in June 2023.

It forms part of the rehabilitation and expansion of major roads across the country being funded under the Sinohydro agreement the Akufo-Addo government signed with Sinohydro Corporation and the Chinese government.

About eight major suburbs and a total of 26 communities under these suburbs in the Sunyani Municipality are benefiting from the project.

They include Agyei Ano (Dr. Berko), Mayfair, Baakoniaba, New Town, Berlin Top and Penkwase areas’ roads, as well as Estate inner link roads.

The project also captures specific roads in the Berekum Municipality, which would also cover rehabilitation and expansion works.

Mr. Desbores explained the contractors had done a lot of work including major drainage systems and bridges, saying the project was about 60 per cent complete.

He said works on asphalting had begun, saying works on the nine-kilometre Sunyani Ring Road were progressing too, hoping that asphalting of that stretch would also begin before the close of the year.

On her part, Mad. Owusu-Banahene, commended the Sinohydro Corporation for the work done so far, and expressed appreciation to residents for their corporation.

The Regional Minister noted that though the project did not cover the New-Dormaa-Yawhima stretch, work on that road would resume after rains and urged residents there to be patient.

Mad. Owusu-Banahene assured her commitment to follow up to ensure that the New-Dormaa-Yawhima stretch which was dear to the people was also completed next year, to facilitate easy movement of the people and their economic activities.

Mr Fu Jie, the Project Manager, Sinohydro Corporation conducted the Regional Minister and her entourage including Mrs Victoria Darkwah, the Bono Regional Maintenance Engineer of the Urban Roads Department, and other key staff of the regional coordinating council round the project sites.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

