The Second edition of the 2022 “Emerging Arts Scenes” in Africa Conference launched   

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, Sept 20, GNA – The International Theatre Institute (ITI), Ghana Chapter, under the auspices of the National Commission on Culture, has launched the Second edition of the 2022 “Emerging Arts Scenes” in Africa Conference in Accra.

The Conference to be held from September 25 to September 30, 2022, is to contribute to strengthening the artistic and technical capacities of performing artists in Africa and facilitate their access to the world stage.

The event will be held at the Alliance Francaise, Ghana Academy of Art and Science and the Community Youth Cultural Centre.

Mr Mark Okraku Mantey, Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, who launched the Conference, encouraged Arts Practitioners to take advantage of the event and contribute to the discussion to promote the industry.

He said the arts Industry over the years had struggled due to lack of role models and mentorship.

He urged the Practitioners to take advantage of the conference to help revive and sell the Ghanaian Arts and culture.

Dr Akosua Abdallah, the Chairperson of the Ghana Center of ITI, said the Institute had now metamorphosed into the World’s largest performing arts organisation with more than 90 centres across the globe.

She said each Centre was mandated to promote the performing Arts in their various countries through research, publication, workshops, conferences, and festivals.

Dr Abdallah said, “to achieve this mission, lTl encourages the creation and implementation of live performing arts.”

She said the aim of ITI was to expand existing traditional art forms and collaborate with organisations that support the development of arts.

She said it was a training and capacity building project for young African practitioners in different sectors of living arts without forgetting the technical (sound and light control, etc.)

The Chairperson said a total of 75 young practitioners from 25 Africa countries were selected, following a call for applications, to take part in the various workshops.” With high-level trainers from Africa, Europe, Asia, and the Americas,” she added.

The educational event will bring together participants from African Centres from countries, including Algeria, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Ivory Coast, Egypt, and Ghana.

Dr Abdallah said expectations from the coming Conference include 75 young practitioners from various countries, 10 workshops, performances on all four nights, round table conference on theatre from countries perspectives, Executive Council Meeting of the ITI Heads and opening ceremony on Monday 26th September 2022.

“It is our hope that this conference will inspire ideas and ignite creativity in all artists and participants for a better Africa,” She added.

Mrs Janet Edna Nyame, Executive Director, National Commission on Culture (NCC), said ITI had over the years, since its establishment, evolved to become one of the world’s largest performing arts organisations, striving for a society in which performing arts and their artists thrive and flourish.

She said, “the organisation of this conference at this particular time is very appropriate, as it will indulge in the up-and-coming artistes the needed artistic and creative mind and ideas as they begin a journey in the arts industry.”

