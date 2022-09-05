Tanyigbe Traditional Area to construct ICT and Skills Development Centre  

By Edward Williams

Tanyigbe (V/R), Sept. 05, GNA – The Tanyigbe Traditional Area is set to construct a multi-purpose Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and skills development centre to empower the youth towards self-sufficiency.

The proposed project, estimated to cost GH¢500,000, would have an office complex for the Traditional Council and would be actualised through community self-help initiatives.

Togbe Kodi Adiko VI, the Paramount Chief of Tanyigbe, in a speech during the 2022 annual Yam Festival durbar, said the future of the area laid in the hands of the youth, who were the greatest asset.

He said the centre would help to harness the potential and energies of the youth for the development of Tanyigbe.

Togbe Adiko said the initiative focused strongly on skills training and job creation for young people.

“It will also heavily work to provide mentorship, guidance and counselling and even psychological support for them,” he said.

“The centre will be a place to assist young people in search of jobs, assisting them to develop their resumes and applying to job offers and schools they have found to further their education.”

The Paramount Chief said the vision of the Traditional Council was to work with the youth and develop a structured way of supporting their goals and aspirations.

Togbe Adiko said they had worked to support basic and junior high school children to continue their education to the secondary level and also made a deliberate effort at promoting the general wellbeing of the people.

He expressed gratitude to the Government and stakeholders for the rehabilitation works on the clinic with modern structures and called for support for other development projects of the area.

He said although some youth deserved commendation for their support to family and community, others were still battling with social ills like drug abuse and other unhealthy practices.

Mr Simon Teddy Prempeh, the Chairperson, Local Organising Committee, said the youth played important roles in the progress of every community and Tanyigbe was no exception.

However, they were confronted with the challenges of unemployment, hence the need to harness their youthful potential into productive ventures to prevent them from indulging in social vices such as drug abuse, he said.

Osie Adza Tekpor VII, Paramount Chief of Avatime Traditional Area, urged the chiefs and people to unite to propel development.

