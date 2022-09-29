Takoradi PTC Interchange to be completed by June/ July next year 

By P. K. Yankey

Takoradi (W/R), Sept 29, GNA – The construction of the Takoradi PTC Interchange is expected to be completed and opened to traffic by July Next year to ease traffic congestion and facilitate the movement of goods and services.

Consultant at the PTC Interchange Mr. Charles Woode made this known when the Minister for Roads and Highways, Mr. Kwasi Amoako-Atta inspected progress of work on the Interchange as well as other major roads awarded on contract in the Western Region.

The Consultant assured the Minister of quality work and to complete the project within schedule.

Mr Amoako-Atta Roads and Highways Minister said the Takoradi PTC Interchange was the 4th Sinohydro project the Government had executed in the country to accelerate social and infrastructural development.

He assured the consultant of the Ministry’s preparedness to give the necessary support to ensure the completion of the project.

