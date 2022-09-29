Ghana Federation Disability Organizations, GSPD elect regional executives  

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) Sept 29, GNA – The Oti Regional chapter of the Ghana Federation Disability Organizations (GFD) and Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled (GSPD) has elected new regional executives to represent and work for the Federation in the Oti Region.

The executives, who were given the mandate through a popular acclamation at a meeting of the Federation in Dambai, will run the affairs of the Federation in the Region for a four-year term.

They were Mr. Emmanuel Donkor (Chairman for GFD), Mr., Isaac Yaw Gbande (Chairman for GSPD) Mr. Isaac Nyawunu (Secretary), Mr. Albert Eyiti (Finance), Mr. Thomas Awenbilla (Vice) Mr. Bismark Nakija Tignanbeg (Sports Wing) and Mr. Caleb Niwi (Youth Wing).

Mr Innocent Komla Agbolosu, Regional Social Welfare Director, swearing in the new executives, tasked them to work in the interest of the federation and its growth.

Mr Newton Katseku, Director of GFD, thanked members for the trust reposed in them and charged Social Welfare officers not to deprive both GSPD and GFD members from accessing the District Common Fund in the Oti Region.

He said the Common fund was crucial to the livelihood of members for economic self-reliance.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

