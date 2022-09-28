Stakeholders commit to completion of Volta Regional Library  

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, Sept. 28, GNA – Stakeholders in the Volta Region have pledged to work towards the completion of the regional library complex without further delay.

Work on the multimillion-cedi project, the largest in the country, is 85 per cent complete but has stalled due to lack of funds.

The long abandonment of the project had allowed floodwaters to eat into the foundation, with the structure left at the mercy of the weather.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, said the library was among other projects his office was working to complete and seeking assistance from the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund).

“We have made so much effort with the contractor and we are hoping to get there soon,” he said at the opening of the Ninth Library and Information Week celebration of the Ghana Library Association in Ho on Wednesday.

He gave the assurance that Members of Parliament (MPs) in the region were supporting efforts towards its completion.

Mr Benjamin Kpodo, the MP for Ho Central, said the long delay in project completion was affecting the Municipality’s efforts at academic development and called on the public for support.

Dr Prince Kofi Kludjeson, the President of the Volta Development Forum (VDF) and CEO of Celtell, a mobile telecommunications company, said introducing smart tech and e-learning into the educational system would aid learner advancement.

He said he would provide a school wifi programme to facilitate e-learning.

Executives of the VDF and the MP joined leaders of the Library Association to tour the regional library, after the launch.

Mr Guy Amarteifio, the Volta Regional Director, Ghana Library Authority, who led the team around the facility, expressed worry over the non-completion of the project and that with the thousands of books in stock, it would become a centre of research in the Volta Region.

The Library and Information week celebration, the first to be held in the region, is on the theme: “Consolidating the Experiences of Information Provision in a Pandemic.”

