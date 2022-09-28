Lightning Kills Three in Central Sofia

Sofia, Sept 28, (BTA/GNA) – Three persons were killed by lightning during an intense thunder storm in central Sofia Tuesday evening, said the Sofia ambulance service. A fourth person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The three victims and the injured man are all Syrian nationals who tried to find shelter under the trees in a park in Sofia central area.

The storm lasted about a half-hour and came with torrential rain.

Nova TV counted 800 lightnings in the course of a half-hour.

Dozens of alerts for various accidents were received by the municipal services after the storm.

Four emergency teams of the City Hall were rushed to deal with the aftermath.

The storm uprooted trees and flooded subways. Power supply was cut off in several Sofia neighbourhoods and villages in the outskirts of the capital.

Sofia Airport said that its operation remained undisturbed.

