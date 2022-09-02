“Serdica Is My Rome” Ancient Heritage Fest to Take Place on Saturday

Sofia, Sept. 02, (BTA/GNA) – Reenactors, craftsmen, and musicians from Bulgaria and Europe will entertain guests of the second edition of “Serdica is my Rome” – an ancient heritage festival that will take place here on Saturday, the organizers of the association for Antiquity reconstruction “Mos Maiorum Ulpiae Serdicae” said on their website. The organizers will bring the West gate of ancient Serdica back to the end of fourth century AD, when Emperor Theodosius I was ruling over the Roman Empire.

The festival will be unveiled at 10.30 a.m., followed by a battle demonstration from the Gothic Wars. The programme includes a ceremonial welcoming of a delegate and the signing of an alliance, an early Christian mass with the baptism of a Gothic chieftain, military manoeuvres, and a demonstration of reconstructed weapons.

Visitors will be able to learn about the lives of noble women in ancient Rome, then witness a trial against pagans. The demonstrations will conclude with a wedding ceremony from late antiquity.

Throughout the day, visitors can see the Craftsmen Alley. Children can attend a workshop at the Serdica ancient cultural complex.

The festival is back after a two-year hiatus, in cooperation with the Sofia History Museum.

BTA/GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

