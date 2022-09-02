AUCC celebrates 20th anniversary with new entrepreneurship focus 

By Jesse Ampah Owusu

Accra, Sept. 02, GNA – The African University College of Communications (AUCC), a private university in Accra, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this September 2022 with entrepreneurship focus.

The University in a press release to the Ghana News Agency noted that the celebration is on the theme, “Re-imaging AUCC: Excellence in Education within the Context of Pan-Africanism and Digitisation.”

The University indicated that it would be charting a new focus as an entrepreneurial university, by integrating technology, data analytics, artificial intelligence and digitisation into its academic and professional development programmes and administration.

“With this in mind, AUCC is expanding its programmes to offer more online and hybrid academic courses, especially postgraduate, professional development and certificate courses. It has also expanded its Africana Studies curriculum to include African diaspora studies.”

“To achieve this vision, the Institution has developed contemporary, industry and society-relevant, practical, problem-based, technology-oriented programmes and courses that aim to close the skills gap between academia and industry,” the University added.

According to the University, it had pursued its mission of preparing lifelong learners to become innovative problem-solvers and ethical leaders in the fields of communication, business and related areas.

This was done through excellence in interdisciplinary teaching, research, and collaboration at the local, regional and global levels using a pan-African framework.

The AUCC was established in 2002 by Mr Kojo Yankah, a veteran journalist and media administrator, as a private tertiary institution, offering undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Communications and Business.

The University formerly known as Africa Institute of Journalism and Communications has evolved from its first batch of 60 students to over 1,500 students.

The University has achieved many successes over the period, including the recognition by UNESCO as a Centre of Excellence in Communication Studies in Africa as well as adjudged 2021 Best Private Communication School in Ghana by the Private Universities Students Association of Ghana (PUSAG).

The activities planned for the celebration will begin on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 with an unveiling of a new strategic vision, followed by a Founder’s Day forum, public lectures, and community engagements.

The climax of the celebrations will be a public lecture on the anniversary theme featuring the Professor Toyin Falola, Professor of African Studies, University of Texas, Austin-USA.

