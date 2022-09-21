Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly resolves differences between transport operators 

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, Sept. 21, GNA – The Metro Mass Transit Limited has been directed to remove buses used to block access to the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) Terminal in Takoradi.

All transport operators must also comply with the provisions in the STMAs bylaws on Control of lorry parks, terminals and national laws on public order.

The agreement was reached following a resolution of misunderstanding and tension among transport operators at the assembly’s terminal on Thursday September 15, 2022, which led to the temporary closure of the terminal.

Mr John Laste, Public Relations Officer of the Assembly in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said, the assembly would also open the terminal for business to begin.

The resolution recommended that Metro Mass Transit limited should collaborate with the STMA to establish the authenticity of application documents submitted by Mr Emmanuel Sackey as a partner to the VIP Jeoun Transport Group.

The resolution also requested the STMA to revoke the permit of Mr Sackey as partner of VIP/Jeoun Transport, if it is established that the documents submitted in support of his application on behalf of jeuon VIP were forged.

It also called on the STMA to arrange for a further consultation aimed at a peaceful coexistence among all interested parties in the transport sector in Takoradi.

It would be recalled that on September 15, 2022, the Western Regional branch of the Metro Mass Transit Limited and the GPRTU embarked on a sit-down strike to protest the decision of city authorities to allow a private transport operator( Bimbisala cooperative /VIPJeoun Transport) to work from their premises.

The two groups explained that Bimbisala cooperative /VIPJeoun Transport had been operating in the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality for some time now and serving the transportation needs of both passengers and traders for long distance journeys.

The transport operators said the decision to move the private operators to the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan area would not only worry commuters in the municipality but also create congestion at the terminal in STMA.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

