Russian forces say IAEA inspectors’ time at nuclear plant up in air

Moscow, Sept. 5, (dpa/GNA) - It’s an open question how long international nuclear inspectors will be able to stay at an embattled Ukrainian nuclear reactor, according to Russian forces.

“As far as the mission is concerned, it will still operate provisionally until the 5th [of September]. That means they’re still working tomorrow,” wrote Vladimir Rogov on Telegram, according to Russian radio broadcaster Komsomolskaya Pravda.

“And on the 6th, they’ll pull out. But that’s still not set. They could extend their stay.”

Rogov said there has been no fighting near the reactor on Sunday. International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors reported shots on Saturday after their arrival on a mission to check out the power plant, which is now in the midst of a war zone.

